Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $245,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

