Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 2,312 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.