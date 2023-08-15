Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 291 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

