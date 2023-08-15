Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 377 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

