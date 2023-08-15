Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

