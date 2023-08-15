Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,673,593 shares of company stock worth $271,964,864. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.