Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 25th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

OFED opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 20.66%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

