Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ORIT opened at GBX 89.28 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.35 million, a PE ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.11. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.20 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.40 ($1.48).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

