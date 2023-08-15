Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OVBC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

