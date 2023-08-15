Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $87.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

