Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Purchases $17,225.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 6,500 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 4,793,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Olaplex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

