Oldfield Partners LLP Has $104.63 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 16.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.74% of SS&C Technologies worth $104,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 332,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 943.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

