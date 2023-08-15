Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 1,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 830,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,178. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

