ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business's revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. ON updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 5,136,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,166. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

