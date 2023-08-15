Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 227,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,611. Oncology Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.