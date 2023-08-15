Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

ONCY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 28,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

