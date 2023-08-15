Oncorus (ONCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48).
Oncorus Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.
