Oncorus (ONCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the second quarter worth $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth $112,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

