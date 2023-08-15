Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

OTCMKTS ONEXF remained flat at $61.16 on Tuesday. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.44. Onex has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

