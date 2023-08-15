Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Onfolio Price Performance

Shares of Onfolio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Onfolio has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 22,694.82% and a negative net margin of 313.89%.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

