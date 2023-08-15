OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

