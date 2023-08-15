OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.97. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.