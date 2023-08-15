Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Buys $1,904,650.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 1,590,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,825. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $113,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179,139 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

