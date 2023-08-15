Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,776. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

