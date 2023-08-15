Orchid (OXT) Tops One Day Volume of $15.09 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.36 million and $15.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06885934 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,592,600.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

