Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

