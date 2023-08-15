Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

