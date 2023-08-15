Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

