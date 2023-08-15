Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in CDW by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.23.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

