Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 378 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

