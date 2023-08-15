Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Up 10.3%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 1,039,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 974,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Osirium Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.