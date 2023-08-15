Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Up 10.3%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 1,039,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 974,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Osirium Technologies
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
