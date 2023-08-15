Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

