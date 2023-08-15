Ovata Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after buying an additional 288,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 344,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

