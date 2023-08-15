Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $561,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Baidu makes up 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $135.35. 235,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

