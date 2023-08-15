Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics



Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

