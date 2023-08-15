Oxen Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $17,170.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00271724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.19 or 0.00785183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00531604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00057229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,306,768 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

