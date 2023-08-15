Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

