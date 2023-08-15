Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
