Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.