Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 20,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.