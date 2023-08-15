Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,574 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. 3,055,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,542,860. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

