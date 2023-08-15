Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

MDT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. 959,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

