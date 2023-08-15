Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 6,810,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

