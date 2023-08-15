Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014,841 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 240,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

