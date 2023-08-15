Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,765. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

