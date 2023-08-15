Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,770. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

