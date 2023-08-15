Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,449,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,975,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

