Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 14,614 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. 1,040,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

