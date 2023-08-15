Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

PANW stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 348.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

