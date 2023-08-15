Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 551,576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $65,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 1,176,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,702. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

