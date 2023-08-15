Patient Square Capital LP Sells 300,604,681 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Patient Square Capital LP lessened its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,604,681 shares during the period. Eargo makes up approximately 59.5% of Patient Square Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned 0.76% of Eargo worth $74,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 743.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,735,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 602.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,027,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo Price Performance

EAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 17,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.